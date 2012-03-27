HTC cancels HTCSense.com backup service, download your data or lose it

In a surprise move HTC has announced that it is about to delete customers' data in an overhaul that the company has planned for the service.

Users of HTCSense.com are able to backup Contacts, Messages, Footprints and Call History, before HTC deletes all the data on 30 April.

HTC launched HTCSense in 2010 with great fanfare, looking to offer customers a Cloud service for their phone or tablet to rival similar services from Apple and its iCloud offering. But while Apple's service goes from strength to strength HTC's services seems to have stumbled.

HTC has sent users a letter warning of the move and telling them that new features are coming - something it is calling a "renovation" - but has failed to say what those new features are and is vague as to what people should do in the meantime.

"Dear HTCSense.com customer, HTCSense.com is undergoing a renovation to improve the services and value we deliver to customers like you," the letter starts. "Until the new services are ready, features previously available on HTCSense.com will be shutting down.

"If you have been using HTCSense.com to sync your Contacts, Messages, Footprints or Call History, you can download your data through April 30, 2012. After April 30, your data will no longer be accessible and will be deleted."

The letter goes on to describe and detail how users can download their data before suggesting people should merely head over to Google Play and find an alternative. Ouch.

The news comes as the company gears up to launch the new HTC One range in the UK and will no doubt come as a disappointment to fans of the service, Those hoping to have had a simple and easy solution to backup their data on their new shiny phone from HTC will now have to look elsewhere.

