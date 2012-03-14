HTC Ice Cream Sandwich update roll-out begins - hits Sensation and Sensation XE

Ice Cream Sandwich (Android 4.0) has now started to roll out the HTC Sensation and HTC Sensation XE, with upgrades becoming more widely available over the next couple of weeks. Next on the agenda will be the HTC Sensation 4G (in the US) and the HTC Sensation XL.

The Taiwanese manufacturer has also officially confirmed the long list of handsets that will eventually receive the upgrade to Android 4.0, and while we knew about some of them, it's reassuring to see others among the mix.

As previously reported on Pocket-lint, the HTC EVO 3D, Incredible S, Desire S and Desire HD will all be receiving Ice Cream Sandwich over the next couple of months. And you can now add the HTC Rhyme to the UK handsets.

Exact upgrade dates are dependent on carriers, so keep your eyes peeled for notifications from your providers.

"Once we start pushing out updates it will take time for all carriers in each country to get the update," said HTC. "We are working closely with our carrier partners to nail down update schedules for our other smartphones and will have more to share very soon."

The full list of European and US handsets on HTC's schedule are:

- DROID Incredible 2 by HTC

- HTC Amaze 4G

- HTC Desire S

- HTC Desire HD

- HTC EVO 3D

- HTC EVO Design 4G

- HTC Incredible S

- HTC Sensation

- HTC Sensation XL

- HTC Sensation 4G

- HTC Sensation XE

- HTC Raider

- HTC Rezound

- HTC Rhyme

- HTC Thunderbolt

- HTC Vivid