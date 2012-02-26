  HTC One V: Legendary design for the entry level

The HTC One V is the baby of the new HTC family. Like its bigger bothers, it arrives running Sense 4 and Ice Cream Sandwich, offering a refresh over previous devices.

It also sees a design inspired by the HTC Legend, with a unibody design and a distinctive "chin", once the design signature of HTC's handsets.

In terms of technical specification, you'll get a 3.7-inch 800 x 480 display in the body that measures 120.3 x 59.7 x 9.24mm and weighs 115g.

Internally you'll find a 1GHz processor with 512MB of RAM. Internal storage sits at 4GB, but you do get the option to expand via microSD card in this handset, as it is positioned at the more affordable end of the market.

As such you get a 5-megpixel camera rather than the 8-megpixels of the One X and One S, but you'll still get the f/2.0 28mm lens and the backside illuminated sensor, along with ImageSense, HTC's improved camera software.

You also get Beats Audio that applies across the whole device, so you'll be able to enhance anything you listen to. There is a 1500mAh battery.

The HTC One V is expected to arrive in April and Three has confirmed they are stocking it.

You can see more photos and first impressions in our HTC One V hands-on.