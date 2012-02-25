HTC One X detailed fully in latest leak

HTC's new flagship phone, the HTC One X, hasn't been shy in the run up to its official launch, and now following supposed hands-on pictures on Friday, we have details claiming to be the full spec list.

Posted on Greek website FullGSM.gr, the official-looking leak comes with pictures and a full spec sheet.

According to the leak, the HTC One X will come with a 4.7-inch Super LCD display, 1.5GHz 4-PLUS-1 quad-core processor with Nvidia Tegra 3, and run Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich.

The spec sheet indicates that the new superphone from HTC will come with 32GB of internal storage, 1GB of RAM and 25GB for 2 years of Dropbox storage. It will feature a 1800mAh battery.

On the camera front the leak suggest an 8-megapixel camera with LEF "Smart Flash" with 5 auto adjustable power levels and the ability to record HD video and take pictures simultaneously. Interesting.

It will also come with Beats Audio. Other gems include NFC with Google Wallet compatibility, a 5 pin pogo pin connector for audio and charging.

HTC is expected to launch the HTC One X at Mobile World Congress 2012 on Sunday. Pocket-lint will be attending the press conference to bring you all the latest HTC news as it happens, with a full review before it hits the shops.

