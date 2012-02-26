HTC Mirror Mode: Android gets AirPlay

HTC has revealed that it is adding a new feature to its latest HTC phones, allowing users to stream whatever is on their phone to a TV nearby - as long as they've got the company's new MediaLink HD accessory.

Best described as AirPlay for Android, the new system - dubbed Mirror Mode by HTC - will work differently from DLNA already found on many Android phones and will allow you not only to stream whatever is on the screen of your phone, but also to run in dual-screen mode allowing you to still check emails or surf the web for example.

Like AirPlay on the iPad or iPhone, HTC has confirmed to Pocket-lint that apps will be able to offer one image on the phone and another on your TV opening, up the possibilities of using the new One range (X, S, and V) for presentations or games in the same way Reckless Racing does for the iPad.

However, just as Apple requires you to buy the Apple TV box, HTC will require you to use a dedicated accessory that you plug into your television, called the MediaLink HD. The new accessory uses wireless HDMI.

HTC has yet to price the new MediaLink HD box although it is expected to be available at the same time as the launch of the new HTC One X, One S, and One V.