HTC One X and HTC One S pictured ahead of MWC launch

Pictures reported to be HTC's next range of phones, the HTC One X and the HTC One S have appeared online on Friday before their expected launch at Mobile World Congress 2012.

The pictures published on ITProPortal.com show a similar design to previous HTC handsets and a new button configuration - presumably to fit in with the roll out of Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich on both the phones, even though ICS should theoretically remove the need for buttons.

However, neither of the pictures matches that of a previous leak of what was said to be the first official press shot of the HTC One X.

Judging by the pictures, the new capacitive touch sensitive buttons include back, home and if it matches the Galaxy Nexus, a button to list what apps you've currently got running.

Around the back and it's business as usual, with a thin design and what looks to be a casing created from a single piece of metal as first seen on the HTC Legend. The camera sits top and centre.

The HTC One S

The pictures also show that the HTC One S phone will take a micro SIM when you remove the back cover. However we can't spot a microSD slot or removable battery.

Rumours about the HTC One X and One S have been circulating for weeks. Pocket-lint's sources have confirmed that the two handsets plus a third called the HTC One V will be launching at the show in Barcelona.

The HTC One X is rumoured to be packing a 4.7-inch screen, Nvidia Tegra 3 quad-core processor and Ice Cream Sandwich.

The HTC One X

The HTC One S is rumoured to feature a 4.3-inch screen, a dual-core processor, and ICS.

Pocket-lint will be reporting from the HTC press conference live from Barcelona on Sunday night.

The spy shot of the HTC One X doesn't look anything like the "official" press shot

Whatever HTC does eventually launch, you can be sure that Pocket-lint will have all the latest news, first impressions, pictures, and much more as soon as anything is announced including a full review before it hits the shops.

What do you think of the new designs - if they are real? Let us know what you think in the comments below.