HTC and Dropbox expand partnership, new models get 25GB of storage

HTC is expanding its Dropbox partnership by upping the quota for its latest three new smartphones from 5GB to 25GB.

The HTC One X, HTC One S and HTC One V will all be getting 25GB of cloud storage from Dropbox for two years as standard, when they go on sale in April in the UK, HTC has confirmed to Pocket-lint

HTC already offers Dropbox storage space with some of its phones, such as the HTC Rhyme, but until now it has offered only 5GB.

The new deal - which will be available only for the three new phones announced at Mobile World Congress - is expected to extend to new handsets, but not for existing handsets.

At the end of the two years, users will be expected to upgrade their Dropbox account, but presumably they will be at the end of contract so have the chance to renew by buying a new phone.

Currently Dropbox charges £6.99 a month for 50GB of storage.

HTC has also confirmed to Pocket-lint that it has no plans to create its own Dropbox cloud storage alternative. The company said it believed customers wanted to use the cloud storage they already had rather than have to sign up to yet another hard-drive service in the sky.