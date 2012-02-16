  HTC One V to join HTC One X and One S... possibly HTC One XL too

Aside from launching the HTC One X and HTC One S at the Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona at the end of the month, Pocket-lint can confirm that the company will be launching the HTC One V as well.

According to our sources, the One V will be a music-focused Beats Audio device and will be the Yin to the HTC Rhyme's Yang.

Although we are unable to 100 per cent confirm specs at this time, our sources suggest it will run Google's Ice Cream Sandwich operating system, offer a 3.7-inch screen and be powered by a 1GHz processor with 1GB of RAM. Clearly, HTC is aiming for the mid-tier with this one rather than see it as a flagship model. A 5-megapixel camera with 720p HD recording completes the package.

If those specs sound familiar it's because we've already seen rumours on this device before, under the guise of the HTC Primo.

Our sources also confirm previous leaks circulating on the internet that the company will be launching the HTC One X and the HTC One S - previously going by the codenames HTC Endeavor and HTC Ville - at MWC.

In a further development, we are hearing there will be a HTC One XL. However, we're still trying to confirm it's existence with other sources and have no further details other than the name at the moment.

The addition of a third, and possibly fourth, HTC One device to the line-up suggests that this is more than just a couple of handsets, but a distinct move by HTC to create an entirely new range that follows on from the Sensation models.

We wonder if Mobile World Congress 2013 will see the launch of the HTC Two X, HTC Two S, HTC Two V and HTC Two XL, among others?

With just a couple of weeks to go, and Pocket-lint's tickets to Barcelona booked, we shouldn't have long too wait to see at least the three new models officially at the show.

And yes we know the image used is a Sensation. It is just for illustrative purposes.