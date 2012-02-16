  HTC One X and One S: The new names for Endeavor and Ville?

The HTC Endeavor and the HTC Ville will be called the HTC One X and HTC One S when the two phones launch at the Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona this month.

Thanks to a couple of leaks, we expect the One range to be the new flagship phone line-up from HTC. It will sit above the Sensation series of handsets and the now rather old and tired Desire range from previous years.

How do we know that this is going to be the new name? Well, two independent sources from two gadget websites have both reported similar news.

The One X has been confirmed by Pocketnow's "insiders", while the One S is named by Slashgear, which reports that that naming convention fits with information it has heard independently about the Ville's mid-tier.

What hasn't changed are the specs. The HTC One X is expected to be sporting a quad-core Tegra 3 processor from Nvidia, alongside a mammoth 4.7-inch screen. And the One S is to have a dual-core Qualcomm 1.5GHz processor with a slightly smaller, but still large, 4.3-inch screen (the same as the Samsung Galaxy S II).

All that is speculation based on other leaks, of course, but we do know several key facts: Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang has confirmed that there will be quad-core devices on show at MWC and that they will be shipping before March.

We also know from Pocket-lint's own independent sources that HTC is expected to launch the Endeavor and the Ville at the show.

With just a couple of weeks to go, and Pocket-lint's tickets to Barcelona booked, we shouldn't have long to wait to find out whether the rumours are true.

We will keep you posted.