  HTC Spotify rival rumoured

Since HTC coughed up a cool $300 million for a majority stake in the digital sound company Beats, we've had plenty of souped-up audio action on handsets such as the HTC Sensation XE, but nothing to get too excited over....yet.

But all that could be set to change as the Taiwanese mobile company, in partnership with Jimmy Iovine, Beats' co-founder, music producer and chairman of Interscope-Geffen-A&M, is all-set to launch a music-streaming service to take on Spotify and the gang.

That's according to a report by GigaOm which cites "sources familiar with the company’s plans" as saying the possible streaming service will land - alongside a new tablet and new smartphones - and that it will be offered as a default music client on HTC devices.

The report also mentions a "wireless boombox that would most likely stream music from HTC phones over Bluetooth". The suggestion is that the streaming platform could be unveiled at MWC this month.

Along with the news that Pocket-lint exclusively told you about yesterday - that HTC is to be one of the first companies outside of Sony to get PlayStation certification for its mobile devices - it looks as if HTC could be about to stake a claim for Android top-dog status once again.

