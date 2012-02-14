  HTC PlayStation certification devices coming 2012, time to get your Crash Bandicoot skills up to scratch

HTC is to be one of the first companies outside Sony to get PlayStation certification for its mobile devices, sources have confirmed to Pocket-lint.

The announcement expected later this year, possibly at the forthcoming trade show Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, will mean that HTC smartphone and tablet owners will eventually be able to play Sony PlayStation certified games, such as Crash Bandicoot and other classic PSOne titles.

The Sony PlayStation certification program was first announced over a year ago at the launch of the Sony PlayStation Vita in Japan.

“It expands the PlayStation experience beyond the PSP border. It is the first cross-platform endeavour,” said Kaz Hirai, then Sony Computer Entertainment CEO and soon to be president and CEO of the whole of the Sony corporation.

Sony's PlayStation Suite and the certification program is a cross-platform initiative for Android smartphones and tablets, aimed at appealing to manufacturers and gamers alike as the company tries to continue its success in the heavily competitive field of mobile gaming.

For the manufacturer, it offers access to some great PlayStation games, while gamers get to relive their PSOne days, albeit on their smartphone. Although, it must be said, it's taken a while for phone-makers to jump on board.

Such a move will be a big boost for HTC, giving it a gaming focus as well as a music one (thanks to its partnership with Beats Audio). It'll help in its fight with Samsung and Apple, who have managed to streak ahead in sales and popularity in the past year.

When we asked HTC about PlayStation certification for its devices, the company said it couldn't "comment on rumors or speculation". However, our source suggests that certification will be awarded in the second half of 2012.

Will the addition of PlayStation certification and PSOne games encourage you to buy a HTC phone? Let us know in the comments below...