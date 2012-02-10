New HTC Ice Cream Sandwich device pictures leak

With just over two weeks to go before all the smartphone makers play their early 2012 hands over in Barcelona at Mobile World Congress, a mystery HTC device has popped up online.

Like an orphaned puppy at Battersea Dogs Home, the handset has no name, but what we do know is enough to get excited about.

For a start, it's running Ice Cream Sandwich with HTC Sense 4.0 chucked over the top - just like the much leaked HTC Ville.

Its spec-sheet isn't quite on a par with the Ville however, although it is still quite impressive. We're apparently looking at a dual-core 1.2GHz powered smartphone with 1GB of RAM, an 8-megapixel camera with LED flash, a front-facing VGA camera, LTE connectivity, an AMOLED display and Beats Audio.

On the bottom are four capacitive buttons, as opposed to the three found on the Ville, and the back panel makes us think this could be something Incredible; either a follow up to the Incredible S, or the next iteration of Droid Incredible.

We are warned that the leaked handset is a prototype though and possibly not the finished article, so it may be a bit different come launch time.

