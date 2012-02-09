HTC dates Ice Cream Sandwich update, Sensation models get it first
HTC has dated when some of its current Android powered phones will be getting Google's latest version of Android: Ice Cream Sandwich.
The announcement comes via the company's official Facebook page and states that the roll out will begin at the end of March.
Android smartphones to be first in the queue to getting the Android 4.0 upgrade are the HTC Sensation and HTC Sensation XE, followed soon thereafter by the HTC Sensation XL.
"HTC has been working hard to get its Ice Cream Sandwich upgrades ready, and we’re excited to announce that our first round of ICS upgrades will roll out by the end of March for the HTC Sensation and HTC Sensation XE, followed soon thereafter by the HTC Sensation XL," says the phone maker.
There is also hope for HTC EVO 3D, HTC Incredible S, HTC Desire S and HTC Desire HD owners, with the company confirming that although they won't be getting the ICS update in March, they will be getting the update at some point in 2012.
"In addition, we can confirm Ice Cream Sandwich upgrades will be coming later this year to the HTC EVO 3D, HTC Incredible S, HTC Desire S and HTC Desire HD. Stay tuned for more updates on Ice Cream Sandwich releases in the coming weeks," adds HTC.
We will keep you posted.
