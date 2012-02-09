  White HTC Sensation XE landing 20 February

Bored of white phone releases yet? No? Well that's good then, as we've news of yet another one coming your way courtesy of the HTC Sensation XE.

The HTC Sensation XE launched back in September, packing Beats Audio and an ambition to sail the HTC flagship. And now, if you're a fan of the paler side of tech, you can grab it in white. Clove has the new colour option listed as due for shipping on 20 February for £408.

With a hardware set to rival the Samsung Galaxy S II, and a claim for the Android heavyweight championship, the Sensation XE has impressed us with its super speeds thanks to its 1.5GHz dual-core engine and crisp displays courtesy of the 4.3-inch qHD screen.

There is also an 8-megapixel camera on the back, a VGA one up front and it is capable of shooting 1080p videos. Running Android 2.3.4 with HTC Sense 3.0 over the top, it comes boxed with either an 8GB or 16GB microSD card.

There has been an absolute barrage of white handset news as of late including the white Samsung Galaxy Note, the white Nokia Lumia 800 (and 900), the white Samsung Galaxy Nexus, the white Motorola RAZR and the white HTC Sensation.

It's funny when you think about all the problems Apple had releasing just one white phone not so long ago.