  HTC Sensation white edition with Ice Cream Sandwich coming in March

When it launched in the first half of 2011, we at Pocket-lint were so impressed by the HTC Sensation that it was awarded the coveted "Hot Product" tag. So imagine our excitement when we found out that, not only will the Taiwanese company be releasing a white version of the handset, it will also come a-rocking with Android 4.0 aka Ice Cream Sandwich.

It's around an eight, or maybe an eight and a half, on the excitement scale in case you couldn't quite imagine it.

The white HTC Sensation with the latest Android OS will launch on 1 March and could well be the first device from the Android heavyweight to be packing ICS.

Although the Dutch source of the Sensation-al news also indicates that "the update to Android 4.0 soon for all aircraft in the Sensation series available", which we think is Google Translate's way of telling us that the Sensation XL and XE will be getting the update in due course too.

Back in November HTC announced that the majority of flagship HTC phones would be getting the update in early 2012 - listing the entire Sensation lineup, as well as the HTC Rezound, HTC EVO 3D, HTC EVO Design 4G and HTC Amaze 4G.

That promise is almost bearing fruit....

