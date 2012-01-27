  HTC Sense 4.0 to boast 50GB of Dropbox space

HTC Sense 4.0, the Taiwanese company's latest Android UI, is set to launch sometime soon, possibly with the rumoured HTC Ville or HTC Edge and mobile site PocketNow is claiming to have the low-down ahead of its release.

It has apparently had a play with a "non final build" of the software and, one of the biggest claims that it makes, is that the software will allow for 50GB of free Dropbox space. The massive allowance will sit as a virtual drive on a Sense 4.0 device apparently, with "deep integration" with other apps such as email.

Back in October, HTC announced that it had partnered with the cloud storage platform to offer 5GB of storage to all of its Android phones. So 50GB would be quite a step-up if the claims comes to fruition.

As well as the cloud space, PocketNow is stating that Sense 4.0 is a "step in the right direction" with "reduced visual clutter" and will bring in a new task switcher and an improved, more info-packing, lock-screen.

Universal Beats support is said to be on board, and the email client has been updated, described as possibly the "best-looking and most functional email client available for Android".

A bold claim indeed. We'll probably only have to wait until next month to find out - HTC is expected to unleash its new smartphone range over in Barcelona at MWC.