  HTC to focus on quality, not quantity as it searches for new Hero

HTC's UK boss Phil Roberson has admitted that the Taiwanese company has perhaps lost focus by trying "to do too much", instead of focusing on the killer handsets that once made the brand the darling of the Android community.

Like the HTC Hero in 2009 or the Desire HD in 2010, Roberson wants the company to make waves with big product launches and to adopt a more qualitative approach.

"We had a fantastic year [in 2011], with 65 per cent growth year on year in the UK," he told Mobile Today. "But in Q4 we delivered a lot more products than in the past. Now we want to create more of a ‘Hero’ approach. We make great phones, but it is hard to do that when the portfolio is spread too much."

In Q4 2011 we saw no fewer than five new Android devices from the company, added to the 14 other Android HTC phone launches that year. Throw in three Windows Phone 7 handsets and you're looking at a barrage of HTC handsets.

"We have to get back to focusing on what made us great - amazing hardware and a great customer experience," added Roberson. "So 2012 is about giving our customers something special. We need to make sure we do not go so far down the line that we segment our products by launching lots of different SKUs."

It's fair to say that Samsung now holds the title as the Fandroid's champion but it is also a company that seems to announce a new handset every other week. Where Samsung differs though, is it is always clear what its star player is.

HTC, if it is to regain its crown, will have to take a similar approach.

