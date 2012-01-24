  HTC Evo 3D hits the bargain bucket at Asda

Has the bottom fallen out of the 3D smartphone boom? Supermarket Asda certainly thinks so (or perhaps it doesn't, see update at bottom) as it is offering one of last year's superphones, the HTC Evo 3D, for under £250.

"It’s a blockbuster phone at an amazingly low price," said James McMurrough, Asda’s mobile phone expert. "We’re constantly amazed at the features that are being built into the latest phones - and it’s incredible to think that one of the latest Hollywood techniques is now available at such a low price."

We think that's a nice way of saying: "We don't think anyone really cares if their smartphone has 3D capabilities so we're going to have to smash the price if we're to shift all the units we've got out the back". Although this is our interpretation of course, Asda in no-way said this.

Luckily, the Evo 3D is more than just a one-trick pony though. This smartphone stallion can juggle multiple apps at once and it comes with a well-developed 2D camera and camcorder. It’s fast and simple to use, makes the most of the HTC Sense interface, and only rarely lets the awkwardness of Android show through. Forget the patchy 3D tech - even without it this impressive high-end Android phone is worth a second look.

The HTC Evo 3D uses parallax barrier 3D tech, so no glasses are needed. It boasts a 4.3-inch qHD display, packs a 1.2GHz dual core Qualcomm processor, 1GB RAM and 1GB of internal storage. It's got dual 5-megapixel cameras on the back for 3D shooting and a 1.3-megapixel front facing camera.

It's £249.99 at Asda and is available at that price now. It runs Android 2.3 now but Ice Cream Sandwich is on the way.

Update: The supermarket giant has contacted Pocket-lint to say that it would argue that, by reducing the price, it is bringing the 3D technology to a wider market which, it says, would accelerate adoption.

"The other important point is that Asda are offering the HTC at this price from the outset," said a spokesperson. "It's not reducing the price to clear stock (thought they clearly expect it to sell well)."

That told us then.

Check out our HTC EVO 3D review