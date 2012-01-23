  Is the HTC Primo a Beats Audio HTC Rhyme?

HTC is supposedly set to launch the HTC Primo, a Beats Audio version of the HTC Rhyme at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona according to new information leaked out by an "anonymous tipster" on Monday.

The new phone, says the secret source talking to Stuff.tv, will run Google's Ice Cream Sandwich operating system, offer a 3.7-inch screen, and be powered by a 1Ghz processor with 512MB of RAM which means that HTC is aiming for the mid-tier with this one rather than flagship model. A 5 megapixel camera with 720p HD recording completes the package.

Those specs make the Primo a more "manly" version of the HTC Rhyme launched last year. If true it would sport the same sized screen and processor of the Rhyme, although carry less RAM which is a strange move. The Rhyme also carries a 5 megapixel camera with 720p HD video recording.

Like the HTC Sensation XE, the new phone supposedly comes with Beats Audio, as well as you might expect from HTC following the investment last year.

With Moblie World Congress at the end of February and Pocket-lint coverage all the latest news from the show, we shouldn't have long to wait to find out whether or not Stuff.tv's "anonymous tipster" was on the money or not.

HTC has told Pocket-lint that it doesn't comment on rumour or speculation.

For those paying attention, yes the image above is of the back of the HTC Sensation XE and not of the new phone.

