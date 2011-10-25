  HTC and Dropbox bring free 5GB extra storage to 'all' Android mobiles

HTC has confirmed via its Twitter feed that users of all of its Android smartphones will be getting 5GB of extra memory through the Dropbox cloud storage service.

Previously there had been doubts as to whether every Android owner would receive the free Dropbox storage, initially Pocket-lint was told that the offer would only extend to new smartphone owners, such as the HTC Ryhme, essentially sporting the HTC Sense 3.5 skin over the Android operating system.

As the Sense 3.5 skin only comes on new devices it was thought customers may have to splash the cash, however HTC clearly states on Twitter:

"We’re proud to announce that we’ve partnered with Dropbox, bringing 5GB of storage to all of our Android phones."

This appears to be a slightly confused message: on the one hand Pocket-lint was told that it is only Sense 3.5 owners who will be getting the free service, and yet HTC is saying that 5GB of Storage will come to "all our Android phones".

Perhaps a mass update to Sense 3.5 is on the cards or perhaps HTC has changed its mind - it will be interesting to see how it all pans out.

Good news? Let us know you thought in the comments...