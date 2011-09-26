  1. Home
HTC Sensation XL: Launch name for the HTC Runnymede?

The HTC Runnymede will hit the shops as the HTC Sensation XL and not the HTC Bass, as had been rumoured, according to reports.

The name would make sense as, like the recently announced HTC Sensation XE, the Runnymede will be packing integrated Beats Audio. There will be two options on offer apparently: one an in-ear buds bundle and one an over the ear job.

The Android 2.3.4 phone is said to have a 1.5GHz processor, 768MB of RAM, an 8-megapixel camera on the back and a 1.3-megapixel one on the front. Its big talking point, literally, is the display at a mammoth 4.7 inches and a 960x540 qHD resolution. Storage is said to be 16GB or 32GB.

The HTC Sensation XL/Bass/Runnymede has also been caught in action. A YouTube video is doing the rounds, although the footage is continually being pulled. It shows an almost-ghost like phone running on the Vodafone network in the UK.

There's no official word from HTC or any carriers yet though - chances are this could just be an unlocked tester model.

