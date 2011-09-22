HTC Explorer official shots leaked

Yet another HTC handset has been leaked all over the webiverse, this time in the shape of the HTC Explorer.

The device formerly known as the HTC Pico is seemingly nearing officialdom with its press mug shot already out there for all and sundry to see.

The Explorer is a budget Android handset judging by the tale of the tape that accompanies its picture; it's said to be boasting a meagre 600MHz processor and just 384MB of RAM.

Still, there's a 5-megapixel camera on board and Android 2.3 running the show, complete with HTC Sense 3.5 so this could well be the Wildfire successor that we've been waiting for; i.e. the phone to sit at the bottom of HTC's pile and tempt people into the brand.

The photos, although not officially confirmed, look to be on the money as well - otherwise someone's gone to a bit of effort pasting the Sense 3.5 homescreen on a decent looking mock-up.

And taking a closer look at the homescreen, there's the date 29 September displayed - could this be the launch date? We hope so.

Also pictured, officially but not, and with no screen action, is the HTC Ruby. The Android 2.3 Ruby has been spotted out and about before and is rumoured to be packing a 1.5GHz dual core chip, with 1GB of RAM, 16GB of built-in storage and a 960x540 qHD 4.3-inch display.

As well as the 8-megapixel camera on the back there's said to be a 2-megapixel one on the front. Murmurs suggest a T-Mobile launch in the States on 26 October.

With the HTC Rhyme and the Sensation XE both getting official lately, and with even more HTC handsets doing the rumour mill rounds, it's a busy period for the Taiwanese company.