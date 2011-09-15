  HTC Rhyme is pure Bliss

Crivens, it's been at least 2 days since we had a HTC leak story. Anyone would think that the Taiwanese company is leaking the official imagery on purpose to create some hype...

The latest handset to get leaky is the HTC Bliss - the ladies' handset that we're now hearing will go by the less-patronising moniker, the HTC Rhyme.

No spec details, but a nice bonus from the confirmation that the phone will be available in silver and not (or, as well as) the "sea foam" green shade that has been rumoured. No Beats Audio sticker though, sadly.

Things are certainly heating up nicely for HTC as of late, in terms of attention online. We recently saw some official looking imagery of the HTC Runnymede which, like the recently announced HTC Sensation XE will pack Beats Audio.

Plenty of pictures of the HTC Ruby, aka the HTC Amaze 4G, have also been leaked onto the web - seemingly confirming reports of the 8-megapixel camera with dual flash.

There's also the HTC Vigor that is said to be heading to Verizon and the HTC Holiday - an Android Gingerbread 2.3.4 device, running via a 1.2GHz dual core processor and 1GB of RAM with a 4.5-inch qHD display.

We're hoping that HTC ends all of this leak malarkey at a New York event that it has planned for 20 September, by going official with the handsets that don't yet officially exist yet.

There's still a few days to go though, so don't be surprised to see plenty more official looking pics leaking onto the web before then...

