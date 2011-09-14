HTC Sensation XE launches with Beats Audio

Remember the HTC Sensation Special Edition rumours promising a dual-core 1.5GHz processor? Well fandroids, today is your lucky day because the HTC Sensation XE has gone live, confirming not only the dual core action, but integrated Beats Audio and improved battery life too.

HTC's new flagship handset has a hardware set to take on the Samsung Galaxy S II, and fight for the Android heavyweight championship - although its RAM punch is slightly less at 768MB, the same as the original Sensation.

Like the existing Sensation, it has a 4.3-inch qHD display, an 8-megapixel camera on the back, a VGA one up front and it is capable of shooting 1080p videos.

Running Android 2.3.4 with HTC Sense 3.0 over the top, it will come boxed with either an 8GB or 16GB microSD card.

But it's all about the Beats really. You'll get some exclusive Beats by Dr. Dre in-ear headphones packing a remote control in the box and the Beats Audio setup is described as both software and hardware based.

The sound tech will take "HTC’s flagship handset to a new level of high fidelity audio" offering "the ultimate multimedia experience, setting a new standard for audio quality in the mobile market".

"Audio is a crucial part of any consumer’s mobile experience and we are continually pushing the audio boundaries to encompass not only improved voice but music, movies and games," said Jason Mackenzie, president of global sales and marketing, HTC Corporation.

"The HTC Sensation XE offers a truly incredible experience that demonstrates our commitment to place consumers at the centre of their mobile worlds."

In the UK, the HTC Sensation XE will be available from Phones 4u from 1 October free from £36 a month on a choice of networks.

UPDATE: We've grabbed a play with the new phone. Check out our HTC Sensation XE hands-on