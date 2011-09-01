HTC Radar opts for middle ground in battle for Windows Phone 7

While those who like a big screen can get the HTC Titan, those looking to play it safe will, from the end of October, be able to opt for the HTC Radar announced by HTC to kickstart the new wave of Windows Phone 7 smartphones coming with Mango.

Sporting a white and silver design similar to the company’s Android powered tablet, the HTC Flyer, it will be the follow-up to the HTC Mozart and HTC Trophy and sport a Qualcomm MSM 8255 1GHz processor, 5-megapixel camera with LED flash and 3.8-inch Super LCD screen. Other tech specs include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, DLNA for sharing with other DLNA devices, a VGA front-facing camera for video calling; presumably when Microsoft gets around to adding Skype, with GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, digital compass and proximity sensor bringing up the rear.

Although it’s a new phone - slightly longer than the HTC Trophy launched in 2010 - the big focus HTC says will be a range of new software enhancements within its Windows Phone 7 Hub Experience and Mango itself.

Those enhancements include a new Panorama Sweep and Burst modes in the camera, the addition of its Footprint service that allows you to send people directions to your location, and the launch of HTC Watch - the company’s movie rental service already available on Android here too.

It will come with 8GB of on-board storage and be available on various networks (no word as to which ones yet) from the very beginning of October in the UK. No word on a US release at the moment.

Additionally the HTC Radar will also come with a dedicated docking station complete with a dock mode that is automatically activated when the two pieces of hardware are connected.

The idea, says HTC, is to allow you to charge your phone and see key bits of information like the time, the weather, and have access to your music. Sadly, because of the way Windows Phone 7 has been programmed, while you'll be able to access most of the apps in landscape mode, you won't be able to view the main tile homepage or the apps list in landscape mode.