  HTC Vigor: The first Beats Audio smartphone?

Anyway, back to business and the latest HTC leak is a real beaut. Well, the rumoured spec sheet is at least, the leaked images are a tad blurry to say the least.

The HTC Vigor (or possibly the Incredible HD) is supposedly packing a 4.3-inch display with a HD 720p resolution, a Samsung Galaxy S II LTE-rivalling dual-core 1.5GHz processor, 1GB of RAM, 16GB of storage and, the first fruit of HTC's big buy-out with Beats Audio on board.

There are murmurs that the handset could be landing on Verizon in the States.

HTC is expected to announce a load of new toys on 1 September and every day we get closer, the more leaks that seem to emerge.

We've seen a nice spec breakdown for the HTC Kingdom - a.k.a. the HTC Acquire or the HTC Evo Design 4G, then there's the HTC Bliss (one for the ladies apparently) and also the Mango flavoured HTC Omega.

We'll be at the big event on 1 September - make sure you tune in to Pocket-lint for all the official HTC news then.