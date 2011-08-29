  HTC Omega hands-on photos make an appearance

Images of the rumoured HTC Omega have danced their way onto the Internet. A set of hands-on pics have been posted that feature the white, reportedly aluminium, handset on the Orange network.

The HTC Omega is rumoured to be a powerful 1.5GHz Windows Phone 7.5 (Mango) powered handset. Under the hood is also a tasty 512MB of RAM to keep applications ticking over nicely.

HTC has got a little over excited on the camera front, adding in an 8-megapixel snapper on the back as well as a front facing shooter. There is also a 3.8-inch LCD display keeping things exciting in the screen department.

Pictures of the handset were found on an Algerian auction site, with the phone itself rumoured to be priced in at €370. Expect the device to be called the HTC Radar on release.

There is also rumoured to be another Windows Phone 7.5 handset announced by HTC next week: the HTC Eternity.

In the meantime why not check out our First Look review of Mango to brush up on the new feature set prior to release.

Excited about Windows Phone 7.5?