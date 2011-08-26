  1. Home
HTC Omega official pics leak

|
Look at what we've got here - flaunting its goodies for all the world to see. If it isn't the Mango-flavoured HTC Omega, one of a number of handsets we're expecting the Taiwanese company to give the official stamp to on 1 September.

The Omega will apparently land as the HTC Radar and will be HTC's first Windows Phone 7.5 foray.

The spec sheet lists a HTC device with a bit more oomph than its previous Windows Phone 7 devices thanks to a 1.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon MSM8255 processor.

It's said to have a 3.8-inch S-LCD display that is a tiny bit bigger than the Mozart, but still with the same 800x480 WVGA resolution and 16 million colours.

Back to hardware and there's reportedly 16GB of on board storage and an 8-megapixel camera capable of shooting 720p video. And there also looks like being a front facing camera too. Handy given that a Microsoft Tech-Ed 2011 in New Zealand session this week revealed Skype video calling support on the updated OS.

Nothing official on the HTC Omega yet, but its leak is timely (geddit?) considering we're just days away from the big HTC event. We'll keep you posted...

