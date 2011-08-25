HTC Evo Design 4G to Acquire the Kingdom

HTC is expected to announce some new toys on 1 September and every day we get closer, the more leaks seem to emerge.

The latest round of leaky details comes courtesy of a disclosed build.prop file which gives a nice spec breakdown for the HTC Kingdom - a.k.a. the HTC Acquire and also possibly the device that will hit Sprint in the US as the HTC Evo Design 4G.

The latest specs seem to back up what we heard back in May - that being a handset to sit between the Evo 3D and the Evo Shift.

It's supposedly got a 4-inch qHD display and front-facing camera like the 3D, but just a single core 1.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon S2 MSM7630 chip. There's also 768MB of RAM and a 5-megapixel camera. Running Android 2.3.4, it also has Bluetooth 3.0 and 4G HSPA+ connectivity.

Another handset we can expect to see officially come September is the HTC Bliss - one for the ladies apparently.

Not much is known about the specs, bar murmurs of HTC Sense 3.5, a 3.7-inch display and an 800MHz single-core processor, but we do have some lovely pictures of the device in action, Bliss-fully unaware of the sneaky papping courtesy of XDA.cn.

Roll on 1 September we say, we're suckers for a bit of officialdom.