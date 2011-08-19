New HTC phones coming 1 September?

HTC is to hold one of its Meet HTC events for the public in London on 1 September, Pocket-lint has discovered after surreptitiously stumbling across the announcement on the company's Facebook page.

Nothing too exciting about that you may think, until you realise that the last time the company had one of its “meet-ups” it was straight after the launch of the HTC Sensation. And gave those keen to have a play with the new handset a chance to do just that.

So, could this new event mark the launch of a new handset or several? We think so:

“It’s been a while since we last met, so we thought that we’d invite you to come party - and most importantly see what’s next,” says HTC on it’s UK Facebook page.

“See what’s next”? Now, that is exciting.

It isn’t quiet on the HTC rumour front either at the moment, with gossip flying about ruminating on a whole manner of handsets and tablets.

There's the HTC Puccini, the company’s 10-inch Android tablet, the HTC Bliss, a female focused smartphone, and the HTC Ruby, to name but a few.

And 1 September is also the date that we’ve learnt that Microsoft will start to roll out the new Windows Phone 7 Mango update. Could that mean HTC Windows Phone 7 phones on the cards?

“There will be the usual food, drinks, music and a few phone treats for you to enjoy,” promises HTC.

Tickets are available on a first-come first-served basis and are available to those quick enough to say "yes" on the company’s UK Facebook page.

What do you think? Are new phones inbound imminently? Let us know in the comments below...