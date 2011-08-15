  HTC Holiday takes some time to get away

Back in May, the HTC Holiday was featured amongst a barrage of leaked handsets and tablets and now a prototype version of the device has shown up - on Craigslist of all places.

All we had to go on back in May was a rendering and the codename. But it seems that both were accurate - especially the render which looks to be spot on to the real McCoy.

In terms of specs, the shots leaked by the Craigslist buyer to the XDA Developers forums suggests that we're looking at an Android Gingerbread 2.3.4 device, running via a 1.2GHz dual core processor and 1GB of RAM.

The display is a 4.5-inch qHD one, there are Bluetooth 3.0 and 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi connectivity options, and the cameras are 8-megapixel on the back and a 1.3-megapixel one on the front.

The initial Holiday leak suggested an AT&T launch in the States and the Craigslist device packed an AT&T app, so we'll take that as confirmation.

No word yet on whether we'll see the Holiday on this side of the pond as of yet though - but we'll keep you posted.