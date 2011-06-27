HTC EVO 3D coming to the UK in July to take on LG Optimus 3D

HTC has announced that the HTC EVO 3D, first announced at American mobile phone conference CTIA in Florida and recently gone on sale in the US, is coming to the UK before October.

The new phone, which we played with in March, promises a 4.3-inch (560x960 resolution) 3D stereophonic screen that doesn't need glasses.

However those looking to experience 3D content from the start will be disappointed. HTC has confirmed to Pocket-lint that there will only be a handful of 3D films available via it's new Watch Service, and best case scenario the rather dull Green Hornet will be pre-loaded in some "markets". HTC couldn't confirm whether those "markets" included the UK.

That means you'll be left with footage you've recorded yourself with the dual 5 megapixel cameras on the back or stuff you can find on YouTube in 3D.

The phone, which has been praised in the US, will sport virtually identical specs in the UK with the only real difference being the internal aerial. In the US the phone is available on Sprint, while in the UK it will be GSM to work with UK networks, however no one has yet stepped forward, something that we expect will change very quickly.

The only other difference we are aware of is a gold band around the dual cameras on the back compared to the Sprint version which features a red band (pictured).

Those keen to know more specs will be pleased to know that they are virtually identical to the HTC Sensation. That means a 1.2Ghz dual core Qualcomm processor, 1GB RAM, 4GB of internal storage, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 3.0, mini HDMI, all the usual sensors, and a 1.3 megapixel front facing camera for video chat when it arrives.

Unlike the Sensation there is a dedicated camera shutter button, and a clonking big 2D - 3D switch that affects the camera and camcorder and nothing else. The phone runs Android 2.3.3 and HTC Sense UI 3.0.

No word on pricing or an exact launch date aside from sometime in July.

