  No Sense in this HTC Desire Gingerbread update

There's a new twist in the Gingerbread-gate saga that is troubling the HTC Desire - with Australian network Telstra confirming that it will be ditching HTC's beloved Sense UI in order to make room for all the Android 2.3 goodies.

Gingerbread-gate began on earlier this month when HTC stated that, despite previous announcements, the HTC Desire would not be getting in on the Android 2.3 action due to there not being "enough memory to allow...Gingerbread and keep the HTC Sense experience on the HTC Desire".

Just a day later however, it backtracked and said: "Contrary to what we said earlier, we are going to bring Gingerbread to HTC Desire."

Pocket-lint raised concerns that there may therefore be "a compromise on user performance just to alleviate some bad press" and it seems that we were right with HTC admitting that: "To resolve Desire's memory issue and enable the upgrade to Gingerbread, we will cut select apps from the release."

Well, Telstra has gone a step further by stating that its Desire update will be sans-Sense.

And if it's possible on HTC devices down under, then it's surely possible elsewhere - welcome news for fandroids who like their Android just as the Big G intended.

