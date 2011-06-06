HTC Evo 3D and Evo View 4G landing 24 June

US fans waiting to get their hands on the latest HTC kit need not wait for too much longer, as carrier Sprint has announced that both the HTC Evo 3D and the HTC Evo View 4G will be landing on its network on 24 June.

Starting with the smartphone, the Gingerbread touting Evo 3D is a 3D-ready 4.3-inch qHD 960x540 display packing handset with a 1.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon dual core CPU, two 5-megapixel snappers around the back and a 1.3-megapixel front-facing cam, with 1080p video recording in 2D and 720p recording in 3D.

It will be available for $199.99 on one of Sprint’s $69.99+ Everything Data plans (plus $10 Premium Data add-on charge).

The HTC Evo View 4G is the meaner Sprint 4G version of the HTC Flyer and as such boasts a 7-inch 1024x600 touchscreen display with pinch-to-zoom, a 1.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and the latest version of HTC Sense.

Around the back you’ll get a main 5-megapixel auto-focus camera with HD-capable video camcorder and around the front a forward-facing 1.3-megapixel camera.

It'll cost Statesiders $399.99 on contracts starting from $34.99 per month (3GB of 3G data and unlimited 4G data usage while on the Sprint network).

Both devices land on 24 June, but you can pre-order now. Stores will open early, at 8am, on launch day.