HTC 10-inch tablet and trio of new smartphone renders turn up

Not convinced by the HTC Flyer? Hoping for a bigger HTC tablet experience?

If so, you might be interested in the HTC Puccini rendering that has turned up on PocketNow. Okay, so the image isn't much to look at but the purported spec sheet certainly sounds promising.

Forget Gingerbread, we could be looking at a true HTC tablet with a proper tablet OS on board - Android 3.0 Honeycomb. It's also said to be 4G connected (for AT&T's new LTE network).

As well as the tablet render, PocketNow also details three new HTC smartphones coming our way. And that's three not including the already rumoured HTC Kingdom.

These three comprise of the HTC Rider, the HTC Holiday and the HTC Glacier - all just codenames thankfully.

The Rider, which we've heard whispers of before, could well be the UK version of the Evo 3D and is said to be packing a dual-core 1.2GHz Scorpion CPU paired with the Adreno 220 GPU and 1GB of RAM. It is apparently boasting a 4.3-inch qHD 3D display and could be capable of 1080p 2D/3D recording and playback.

Details of the Holiday are pretty much non existent, but we're told that the Glacier could be a UK variant of the HTC-made T-Mobile myTouch 4G.

So that's a 1GHz processor, a 3.8-inch WVGA screen, 768MB of RAM, and a 5-megapixel camera with flash.

PocketNow is also stating that Statesdie Fandroids could be getting a new QWERTY packed version of the myTouch 4G, codenamed the Doubleshot, sometime soon as well.

Nothing official on any of these devices though, so we'll do some digging and report back any findings ASAP.