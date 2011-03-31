UK HTC event 12 April - Pyramid or EVO 3D?

An interesting invite for a UK HTC press event on 12 April has just popped into Pocket-lint's inbox, both enticing and teasing us on what is to be announced.

The background seems to be the same sort of morphing metal effect used in Terminator 2: Judgement Day whenever the evil T-1000 (played by Robert Patrick) moulded his body into another shape, but while it'd be ultra-cool to have a mobile device that could do the same, we suspect that it's unlikely that even the mighty HTC has quite invented transforming, mercurial handsets yet.

Instead, it'd be a safer bet that the metallic design signifies the band of silver plating on the back of the HTC Pyramid, as revealed in the leaked shots that have been floating around for a little while.

Or maybe it's to show something coming out of a screen, hinting that the HTC EVO 3D is coming to the UK?

Then again, the event might have been organised to launch the HTC Flyer this side of the pond?

Our guess? All three.

Now, wouldn't that be exciting?

What do you think is coming on 12 April? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below...