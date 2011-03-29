  HTC Evo 3D going on a European tour

Mon nom est Pocket-lint. Je vis à Londres. Où se trouve le plus proche des toilettes publiques?

That's pretty much all of Pocket-lint's French vocabulary exhausted right there. But luckily, through the magic of Google Translate we can turn this tweet from HTC France:

"Un HTC Evo 3D pour la France ça vous dit ? Nous oui ! Et même qu'il garde le même nom ;) Date de dispo non confirmée."

Into:

"HTC for France Evo 3D anyone? Yes we are! And it even keeps the same name ;) Availability date unconfirmed."

So there you have it. The autostereoscopic handset that Pocket-lint got hands on with over in Orlando at CTIA is Europe-bound, and will even be rocking the same moniker.

If you missed our CTIA coverage, and need filling in on all the juicy Evo 3D specs, we're talking about a handset with a 3D-ready 4.3-inch qHD 960x540 packing display, a 1.2GHz dual core CPU, two 5-megapixel snappers around the back and a 1.3-megapixel front-facing cam, with 1080p video recording in 2D and 720p recording in 3D.

The phone has HDMI out and comes with DLNA support for streaming content to your PC. It also has 4GB of internal memory, 1GB of RAM, a microSD slot, integrated GPS, a 1730mAh Lithium-ion battery and it will be the first 3D handset pre-loaded with the Blockbuster On Demand.

In short, it's a feature ridden Android monster.

We'll update you as soon as we hear anything UK specific.

