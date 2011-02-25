  1. Home
HTC Merge brings QWERTY to Android in the US

HTC Merge, yep, you’ve heard it a dozen times before probably already, well the good news is, is that HTC has now made the Android packing smartphone official for the US.

The new HTC Merge smartphone will be made available through multiple North American carriers beginning in spring 2011 so says HTC.

What is the HTC Merge? Well it’s a smartphone that combines a full QWERTY slide-out keyboard with the power of Android 2.2, the HTC Sense experience, a large 3.8-inch touchscreen display and a 5 megapixel camera. The HTC Merge is also HTC's first Android-based CDMA world phone following hot on the heals of the HTC Arrive that’s also the world’s first Windows Phone 7 CDMA phone too.

The HTC Merge smartphone also comes with integrated GPS, Wi-Fi connectivity and even the ability to capture high-definition 720p video. No word as to whether it will be making it outside of North America, but considering Brits have the HTC Desire Z, we can’t see HTC rushing to rush it out of the door elsewhere. 

