HTC Incredible S hopes to be just that

HTC has announced that it will be bringing a new version of the HTC Incredible, the HTC Incredible S, to the UK giving it a design and power boost at the same time.

The new model, launched alongside the HTC Desire S and the HTC Wildfire S at HTC’s press conference at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, will see the new model get a more refined look when it hits the shops in the UK in “early Q2” or in other words April.

“The HTC Incredible is incredibly successful which is why we are bringing to the rest of the world,” a spokesman for the company told us. HTC were keen to point out the industrial design, resulting in that distinctive rear casing.

The new phone that sits somewhere between the Desire and Desire HD on a performance level and will come with an 8-megapixel camera, a 1GHz Qualcomm chipset, 768MB RAM, run Android 2.2 rather than Android 2.4, and be encased with the company’s soft-touch material found on the Incredible in the US.

It offers stereo surround sound, has an 8-megapixel camera offering HD video capture, as well as a front facing camera for video chat.

“The Incredible has industrial design ethos called ‘inside out’ and we’ve tried to express the physical design of the phone on the outside so it looks shrink wrapped,” Drew Bamford, Director of User Experience at HTC tells Pocket-lint before going on to explain that the new phone to him is the “design” replacement for the HTC Legend in the UK that has now been discontinued.