  HTC Graita resurfaces, available soon

Remember the HTC Gratia from the tail-end of 2010? Thought you did! Well, HTC has finally announced that it will be making the entry-level Android 2.2 smartphone available in the UK from next month (February).

Those who’ve patiently waited until now to get their hands on the handset, rather than opting for the dozens of other entry-level Android smartphones out there, will be rewarded with a “user-friendly and powerful smartphone that runs Android 2.2 and the acclaimed HTC Sense”, says HTC.

If you're thinking that there is something slightly familiar to the Gratia, then that's probably because it's a carbon-copy, looks at least, of the HTC Aria.

Coming with HTC Sense on-board, the Gratia, like the Aria, is a compact little thing - measuring just over 4 inches from head to toe.

The spec sheet of the Gratia matches that of the Aria as well, with the addition of 3G with HSPA/WCDMA 900/2100 support along with the quad-band GSM/EDGE connectivity.

There's a 5-megapixel camera with autofocus and the screen is 3.2 inches with a HVGA resolution.

It also has Bluetooth 2.1 with EDR, Wi-Fi, a microUSB port, GPS, a G-sensor, digital compass, proximity sensor and ambient light sensor. There's a microSD card slot, 512MB of ROM and 384MB of RAM.

At the time, HTC said that the HTC Gratia would be available in black, white and green from November 2010. However, that date is now February, but with no operators in the UK signed up as yet, you’ll have to buy it contract free for now.