  HTC Freestyle with Qualcomm's Brew MP OS

We've already been treated to the details and some pics of the HTC Evo Shift 4G, and we know that the HTC Inspire 4G is coming after it was revealed at the AT&T Developers Summit, and now we've got some official pics of Qualcomm Brew MP touting HTC Freestyle handset courtesy of HTC's official Facebook page.

The HTC Freestyle will hit AT&T in the US in February and is a 3.2-inch HVGA capacitive touchscreen device with an aluminium body. It will run all applications natively in the open-source Brew via its 500MHz processor.

The price details haven't been confirmed yet, but we wouldn't expect to see the HTC Freestyle on sale for any more than around $75 Stateside, or the same in pounds if it makes its way to the UK.

