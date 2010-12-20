  1. Home
HTC Wildfire fires in Froyo update

Vodafone has announced that it is sending out Android 2.2 updates to its HTC Wildfire users.

The step up to Froyo (version 2.24.161.1) means that Wildfire fans will be able to make use of a whole host of new features, including:

- Support for USB tethering
- Possibility of installing applications to SD card (if supported by the application)
- Native support for Activesync Exchange (email, contacts and calendar sync) and security policies
- Enhanced Camera application
- Enhanced Bluetooth support
- Speed and stability improvements
- Multiple keyboard languages
- Wi-Fi Hotspot tethering

There will be no live wallpapers or Flash options for Wildfire handsets though, due to its hardware limitations.

If you're rocking a Wildfire on Vodafone, you should automatically get an update message appearing on your front screen. If not, you can manually kick start it by selecting Menu > Settings > About Phone > System software updates > Check now.

Check out our HTC Wildfire review

