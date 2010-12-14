  HTC Magic conjures up Froyo update

What do you mean you don't remember the HTC Magic?

Sure you do, it was the Android phone marked as the G2 that arrived in the UK via Vodafone back in May 2009.

Okay, so it may have only boasted a 528MHz CPU with 288MB of RAM, which seems fairly tame by today's Android standards but it was a decent little device, that scored pretty highly in our Pocket-lint review.

And now, Vodafone is bringing HTC Magic customers slap bang into the new decade with a Froyo (Android 2.2.) update for the device - it originally shipped with Donut (Android 1.6).

A statement on the Vodafone forums said:

"Android 2.2.1 will give customers a number of improvements including: latest Gmail and Android Market clients; ability to save applications directly onto an SD card; support for USB tethering so the phone can be used as a modem; improved support for Active Sync Exchange (email, contacts and calendar sync); enhancements to Bluetooth; and enhancements to the camera. The update also includes the latest Google security patches".

All good, we're sure you'll agree.

If you're on Vodafone with the HTC Magic then you should receive a notification to update your phone's software. It's a big update, so use your Wi-Fi to download it so as not to eat into your 3G data allowance.

The update is rolling out gradually, so it's just a case of sitting tight and waiting for it to appear.

In the meantime, why not check out our HTC Magic review