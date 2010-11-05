  HTC Legend Froyo update within weeks

HTC has confirmed that it will release a Froyo (Android 2.2) update for unbranded HTC Legend handsets within the next couple of weeks.

In a message to its Facebook fans, the mobile phone company says it has been working hard to get it sorted and that fans shouldn’t have too much longer to wait:

“We know that a number of you have been very vocal about wanting an update for your Legend. First and foremost, we would like to apologize for not responding to your ongoing pleas about the update. But we have been listening. We have been working hard to find the most accurate information about how the update is progressing, and when it will be ready for all of you - thankfully, you won’t have to wait much longer!

“The update has been progressing quite well, and in the coming weeks those with unbranded Legends should be receiving the update”.

However, as with previous HTC handsets, those who’ve brought through operators like Vodafone in the UK will likely to have to wait longer.



“For those of you with carrier-branded versions of Legend there will be a slightly longer wait”, warns HTC. “Once we finalize the update within HTC, the software must then go through the appropriate approval process at each carrier that supports Legend on their network. This is the same process for all of our handsets, and Legend is no different”.

“Once our update has been approved by your specific carrier, you should then receive your software update. How long this process takes can vary, but our team is close to finishing the update and will then work with individual carriers for approval”.





