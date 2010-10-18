HTC Gratia: A surprise Froyo addition

HTC has just sent over details of its latest Android handset, the HTC Gratia, and we have to admit that even we didn't see this one coming.

Usually HTC phones are incredibly leaky, with images and rumours doing the rounds weeks before anything official.

But on this occasion the official notification is the first we've heard of the existence of the Gratia.

However, if you're thinking that there is something slightly familiar to the Gratia, then that's probably because it's a carbon-copy, looks at least, of the HTC Aria.

The Gratia is packing Froyo though, making it a very enticing prospect indeed.

Coming with HTC Sense on board, the Gratia, like the Aria, is a compact little thing - measuring just over 4 inches from head to toe.

The spec sheet of the Gratia matches that of the Aria as well, with the addition of 3G with HSPA/WCDMA 900/2100 support along with the quad-band GSM/EDGE connectivity.

There's a 5-megapixel camera with autofocus and the screen is 3.2 inches with a HVGA resolution.

It also has Bluetooth 2.1 with EDR, Wi-Fi, a microUSB port, GPS, a G-sensor, digital compass, proximity sensor and ambient light sensor. There's a microSD card, 512MB of ROM, and 384MB of RAM.

"HTC’s mantra is to provide a unique mix of experience and choice to people using our phones", said Florian Seiche, president of HTC Europe, Middle East and Africa.

"HTC Gratia offers something completely different. Its compact size, beautiful design and power with Android 2.2, combined with its personalised experience through HTC Sense, is uniquely compelling. We can’t wait to bring HTC Gratia to our customers in Europe".

The HTC Gratia will be available in black, white and green from November 2010, no price details have been confirmed as of yet.