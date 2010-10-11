HTC launches five Windows Phone 7 smartphones

HTC has thrown itself head first into Microsoft's new mobile phone operating system, Windows Phone 7, and announced that it will be launching five, yes five, handsets globally before the end of the year.

Showing its support for Microsoft, HTC has announced three Windows Phone 7 smartphones that will be available to buy on 21 October 2010 in the UK, and 8 November in the US.

A further two handsets will be launched in the coming months, says the company.

"Windows Phone 7 is an entirely fresh mobile experience, on which HTC is excited to be going big. We see tremendous customer opportunities with the integration of Microsoft’s most popular services like Xbox LIVE and Zune", said Peter Chou, CEO of HTC Corporation.

"The value Microsoft is bringing to mobile customers around the world sets a new benchmark for the industry. HTC will be introducing five new HTC Windows Phone 7 smartphones at launch to support our customers with a broad variety of choice".

Those three handsets are the HTC 7 Trophy, the HTC 7 Mozart, and the HTC HD7.

All the handsets will come with HTC Hub, an area that will offer a host of dedicated apps like stocks and weather over and above what is available in the Marketplace.

Confirming virtually all the rumoured specs, leaks and information in the wild the exact details of the new phones are as follows:

The HTC 7 Trophy will come with a 1GHz processor, 512MB of ROM, 576MB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It will have a 3.8-inch multitouch touchscreen that offers a resolution of 480 x 800 pixels.

Other features include quad-band GSM and HSPA/WCDMA support giving you 3G on the go around the world.

You'll also get Bluetooth 2.1 with A2DP, Wi-Fi (b/g/n) and a 3.5mm stereo jack.

A 5-megapixel camera can be found on the back, with auto focus and flash and those looking to make movies will get 720p video recording.

Sound is boosted by the inclusion of Dolby Mobile and SRS surround sound.

In the UK, the HTC 7 Trophy will be a Vodafone exclusive costing nought if you're happy to sign up to a £25 a month contract for 2 years. For that you'll get 300 minutes and 500MB of data a month.

The HTC 7 Trophy isn't going to be launched in the US.

The HTC 7 Mozart will also come with a 1GHz processor, the same 512MB of ROM and 576MB of RAM as the HTC 7 Trophy and even the same 8GB of storage.

It comes with a slightly smaller touchscreen - 3.7 inches, but runs at the same resolution - 480 x 800.

Those looking for a better camera will get it with the Mozart, so whilst it pretends to be focused at those who are into music, it is actually better for those into photography.

Rather than the 5-megapixel offering as found on the HTC 7 Trophy, you get an 8-megapixel camera with Zenon flash and auto focus. It can also do 720p video recording.

Dolby Mobile and SRS surround sound complete the package.

The HTC 7 Mozart will be available on Orange and T-Mobile in the UK.

It too is unlikely to make it over to the US, with HTC keeping quiet on those plans - if there are any.

The HD7 has had many names in the run up to the official launch - the HD3, the HTC Schubert - but its official moniker from here on int is the HTC HD7.

For your money you will get the biggest screen that HTC is offering - a whopping 4.3 inches - as well as the same core spec as the HTC 7 Trophy and HTC 7 Mozart. That means a 1GHz processor as well as 512MB ROM and 576 RAM.

Being the big daddy of the fleet it will come with either 8GB or 16GB of storage.

3G, HSDPA and quad-band means it's a world phone, while Bluetooth 2.1, Wi-Fi (b/g/n) and a 3.5mm headphone jack means it's fully kitted out with the latest toys.

On the camera front you get the same 5-megapixel offering as on the HTC 7 Trophy, however with an LED flash rather than Zenon. There is 720p video recording.

An array of sensors, Dolby Mobile and SRS surround sound complete the package.

In the UK the HTC HD7 will be available exclusively on O2, while the in the US you'll have to be on T-Mobile.

While the HTC 7 Trophy, HTC 7 Mozart, and HTC HD7 are all touchscreen Windows Phone 7 smartphones, the HTC 7 Pro will bring QWERTY to the party.

Not due until later in the year (read November), the HTC 7 Pro will come with 1GHz processor (are you noticing a trend here?), 512 MB of ROM, 576MB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

It will have a 3.6-inch touchscreen, Wi-FI (b/g/n) and a 5-megapixel camera with LED flash. You'll get 720p video recording, Dolby Mobile and SRS surround sound.

While HTC has confirmed to Pocket-lint that the handset will be available in the UK, it hasn't yet confirmed which operators will be stocking the phone - it won't be an exclusive however.

In the US, the HTC 7 Pro will be available in the first half of 2011 with Sprint.

The final smartphone announced on Monday at the Windows Phone 7 launch is the HTC 7 Surround. The US only smartphone won't be landing in the UK, but will nonetheless offer Windows Phone 7 users something different.

That something different is a slide out speaker to share all your Zune tracks with those around you.

Available exclusively on AT&T in the US, the HTC 7 Surround will pack a 1GHz processor, 512MB ROM, 576MB RAM and 8GB of storage.

It will come with a 3.8-inch screen with a 480 x 800 resolution. A 5-megapixel camera, Wi Fi (b/g/n) and 720p video recording match similar specs to the other handsets released by HTC.

So, what do you think about HTC's WP7 launch phones? Is this bad news for Android? Or will Microsoft's latest mobile platform be as poorly received as its previous efforts? Give us your thoughts below.