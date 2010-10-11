HTC HD7 hands on

The big boy of the HTC Windows Phone 7 bunch is the HD7. The HD7 name fuses the prior HD designation the new Windows Phone 7 status. There are flashes of the HTC HD2 in the design.

The HTC HD7 gives you a massive 4.3-inch capacitive touchscreen display with the same 800 x 480 pixel resolution as you’ll find elsewhere on Windows Phone 7 devices.

This is packed into a body that measures 122 x 68 x 11.2mm and weighs in at 162g, so despite being big, is still perfectly skinny.

At the core you get the same configuration of 1GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 512MB ROM, 576MB RAM and there will be two different capacities, 8GB and 16GB, although it’s not clear whether you’ll be able to get both sizes in all territories. It is an O2 exclusive handset in the UK.

The HTC HD7 is setting itself up as a mobile movie buddy, with the rear camera surround flipping out to become a kickstand for viewing on the move.

That camera has a 5-megapixel sensor, but the dual LED flash means you’ll be able to highlight your subject a little better when you roll into some 720p video action.

The usual connectivity is present, offering HSDPA, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 2.1. Like the other HTC handsets launched today, you get Dolby Mobile and SRS surround sound to boost the audio experience.

We’re keen to see how this brute matches up against its forbear, the HD2, and how it stands against the HTC Desire HD. We’ll be looking in more detail in a First Look review once we’ve composed our thoughts. Until then, feast your eyes on these photos.