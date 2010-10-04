  1. Home
HTC HD7 to be a Dolby dialler

The Honor 10's stunning design makes other smartphones look boring
The Honor 10's stunning design makes other smartphones look boring

The HTC HD7 (aka HTC Schubert) has suffered more leaks than a St. David's Day parade.

Since being named and dated on a German O2 database, the Windows Phone 7 handset, has been anything but camera shy.

And, in its latest outing there are also details that the handset will be boasting "Dolby Mobile Sound" to go with the 4.3-inch WVGA TFT LCD screen.

It should also boast HSDPA and 3G connectivity, GPS, FM radio and 3.5mm stereo jack. 

There is a kick stand on board, and we're looking at a 5-megapixel camera with LED flash. Storage is likely to be 512MB plus an 8GB microSD card in the box, with 576MB of RAM and a 1GHz Qualcomm QSD 8250 processor.

Reports suggest a German launch with a price tag of 559 euros or 79 euros on a 2-year contract.

Pocket-lint will be at the Windows Phone 7 launch on 11 October in full force. Be sure to check the site for news on the HD7, as well as all of the other WP7 device news.

