HTC HD7 to be a Dolby dialler

The HTC HD7 (aka HTC Schubert) has suffered more leaks than a St. David's Day parade.

Since being named and dated on a German O2 database, the Windows Phone 7 handset, has been anything but camera shy.

And, in its latest outing there are also details that the handset will be boasting "Dolby Mobile Sound" to go with the 4.3-inch WVGA TFT LCD screen.

It should also boast HSDPA and 3G connectivity, GPS, FM radio and 3.5mm stereo jack.

There is a kick stand on board, and we're looking at a 5-megapixel camera with LED flash. Storage is likely to be 512MB plus an 8GB microSD card in the box, with 576MB of RAM and a 1GHz Qualcomm QSD 8250 processor.

Reports suggest a German launch with a price tag of 559 euros or 79 euros on a 2-year contract.

Pocket-lint will be at the Windows Phone 7 launch on 11 October in full force. Be sure to check the site for news on the HD7, as well as all of the other WP7 device news.