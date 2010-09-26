HTC Mondrian gets two AT&T adverts, forgets it's not been launched yet
The HTC Mondrian, yet another unannounced, unconfirmed, but heavily rumoured HTC Windows Phone 7 smartphone, has turned up in two "to be released" AT&T adverts presumably due to be aired when everything Windows Phone 7 from Microsoft becomes official.
There are two adverts currently on YouTube.
The first is about a women claiming that the her new Windows Phone 7 handset is different to all the others out there and taking aim at BlackBerry, suggests that because of the new interface you'll be, as the girl in the advert says, "I'm in, I'm out, and back to my life."
The ad is completed with the usual voiceover suggesting that Windows Phone 7 and the HTC Mondrian is all about:
"Less stop and stare, more glance and go"
The second shows a series of people in different situations looking at their phone rather than everything else around them.
It finishes with the tag line: "It's time for a phone to save us from our phones. New Windows Phone, the first phone designed to bring you the stuff you need and get you back to what matters."
No word on when these adverts will air.
UPDATE: Both ads have now been taken down from YouTube
- BlackBerry KeyTwo "Athena" revealed in amazing press picture leak
- iPhone 11, iPhone XI or iPhone X2: What's the story so far with the new 2018 iPhone?
- Samsung Galaxy S8+ review: The best Android phone, bar none
- New Google Pixel 2018 specs, release date, news and rumours: Everything you need to know
- Where to buy the new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus
Comments