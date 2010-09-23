HTC HD7 Windows Phone 7 smartphone specs leaked

Come the weekend we won't need to worry about the actual launch of the HTC HD7 - the touted Windows Phone 7 phone - as all the information will have leaked out already.

In what is fast becoming the world's worst kept secret, having seen schematics, renders, and the actual device, we've now been treated to the spec sheet detailing all the specs the phone, thought to be out in October, will have.

So what's the latest HTC Windows Phone 7 powerhouse likely to have? Well if the spec sheet is true, then we'll get a handset slightly bigger than the HTC HD2 and a whopping 4.3-inch WVGA TFT LCD screen.

The HD7 will be GSM ready - perfect for a UK launch - come with HSDPA and 3G connectivity and pack GPS; plenty of sensors like a digital compass, proximity sensor, motion sensor, and light sensor, as well as an FM radio and 3.5mm stereo jack.

There is a kick stand, as we've already seen, but a 5-megapixel camera with LED flash rather than an 8-megapixel as previously thought - don't forget these specs aren't officially confirmed though.

Storage is 512MB plus an 8GB microSD card in the box, while RAM is 576MB. It sports a 1GHz Qualcomm QSD 8250 processor.

Regardless whether the specs are bang on the money or not, what do you think of the new handset?